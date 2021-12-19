State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

TFX stock opened at $321.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.60.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

