State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,432 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Endava worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $148.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

