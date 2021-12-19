State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $380.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

