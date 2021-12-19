State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 12.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

