State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

EXPD opened at $129.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

