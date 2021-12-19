State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO opened at $393.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.40 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

