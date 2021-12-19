State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $139,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $220.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.15 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.