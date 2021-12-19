State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.25% of Howard Hughes worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $353,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.2% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 401.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

