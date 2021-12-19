State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after buying an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.