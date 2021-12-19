State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.96 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $173.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.