State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $277.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.70 and a 200-day moving average of $302.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.07 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.24.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

