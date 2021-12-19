State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.75.

DRI opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.