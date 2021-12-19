State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Shares of CERN opened at $89.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $92.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.