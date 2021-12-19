State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 373,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

