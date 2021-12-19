State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.96 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. International Paper has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

