State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.27 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $201.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $124.28 and a one year high of $214.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

