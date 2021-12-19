State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,639 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

