State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 32,974 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $3,132,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,693 shares of company stock valued at $81,792,477. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

