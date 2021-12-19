State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 11,836 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.27% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -400.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

