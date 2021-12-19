State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,055 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after buying an additional 667,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after buying an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

