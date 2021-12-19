State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,094 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.