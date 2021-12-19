State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $11.39 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,996,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $242.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,291 shares of company stock worth $9,852,824 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

