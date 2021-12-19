State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of PPL worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

