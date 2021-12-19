STATERA (STA) Price Hits $0.0309

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STATERA has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. STATERA has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $113,574.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.36 or 0.08357794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00076182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.46 or 0.99871052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,935,345 coins and its circulating supply is 79,935,344 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

