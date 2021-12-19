Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $251.64 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $251.64 million and $6.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

