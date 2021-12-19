Stealth Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $704.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. Stealth has a market cap of $2.26 million and $704.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010873 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

