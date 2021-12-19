Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

