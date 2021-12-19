Step Hero Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $268,210.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006929 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

