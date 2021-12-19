Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -267.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

