Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $192.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.