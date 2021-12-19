Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 7,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 809,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

WY stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

