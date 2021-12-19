Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

