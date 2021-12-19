Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

