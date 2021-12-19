Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $70,881,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $67,171,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.