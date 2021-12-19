Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 879.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

