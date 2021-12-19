Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

