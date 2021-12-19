Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.40 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 86.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.