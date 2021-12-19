Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 25.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 54.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 91.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 123.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

DKNG stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock worth $53,453,043. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

