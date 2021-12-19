Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.18% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $2,093,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $7,369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,324 shares of company stock worth $561,942. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 200.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

