Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.12% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after buying an additional 159,877 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

