Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,056 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.82. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

