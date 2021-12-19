Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 89,096 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,096 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 2.49% of Recro Pharma worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 260.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,554 shares of company stock worth $7,581. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

