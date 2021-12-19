Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 9,317 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

