Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,254 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Cerner stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $92.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

