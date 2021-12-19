Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,582 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

