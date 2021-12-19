STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $232.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.62. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

