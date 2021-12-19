stETH (Lido) Hits One Day Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.08316390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.17 or 0.99778925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.33 or 0.01125135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.