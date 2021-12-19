stETH One Day Volume Reaches $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.43 or 0.08389150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,059.71 or 1.00062796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

