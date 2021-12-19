Stobox Token (STBU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $188,158.00

Stobox Token (CURRENCY:STBU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Stobox Token has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Stobox Token has a market cap of $274,719.75 and $188,158.00 worth of Stobox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stobox Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stobox Token Coin Profile

Stobox Token was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Stobox Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,802,645 coins. Stobox Token’s official Twitter account is @StoboxCompany and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stobox Token’s official website is www.stobox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “STBU is used to reward customers who bring the most value to the ecosystem and provide them with special terms. STBU allows becoming part of Stobox Community of decent people who take advantage of digital assets. “

Stobox Token Coin Trading

