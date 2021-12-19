Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

